First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $639.16

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $639.16 and last traded at $639.99, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $644.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCNCA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.20.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $734.59 and its 200-day moving average is $803.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 77.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.49%.

In related news, insider West Ludwig purchased 150 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,823,000 after buying an additional 170,913 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,712,000 after buying an additional 132,283 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $83,387,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,513,000 after buying an additional 92,205 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $41,217,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.