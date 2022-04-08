First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FCBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of FCBC opened at $27.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 36.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

In other news, CFO David D. Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community Bankshares (FCBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.