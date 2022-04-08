First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.09.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 43,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,795,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,405 shares during the period.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

