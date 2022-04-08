First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK) Shares Down 3.2%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $30.24. Approximately 2,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00.
