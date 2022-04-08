First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,833 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,182,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,245,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after buying an additional 48,454 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock remained flat at $$59.51 during trading hours on Friday. 5,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,950. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

