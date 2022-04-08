First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Stock Holdings Raised by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 5.55% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $25,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 431,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 257,324 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,562,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,646,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after buying an additional 39,304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,088. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

