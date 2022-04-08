First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 47,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 383,033 shares.The stock last traded at $61.95 and had previously closed at $64.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.55.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,055,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,041,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,789,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 804,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,358,000 after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 786,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,450,000 after acquiring an additional 501,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.