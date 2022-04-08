FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Holdings Cut by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in FirstService by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $16,509,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 250,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSV traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.91. The stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,506. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $130.56 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

