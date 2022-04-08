Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.40 billion-$25.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.34 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. Flex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLEX. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Flex by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 150,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 223,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

