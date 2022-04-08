Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.96

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.96 and traded as low as $18.95. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 25,460 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flexsteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In related news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,480.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $544,486. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

