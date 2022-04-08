Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.93.

Shares of FND stock opened at $82.18 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $79.38 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.76.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

