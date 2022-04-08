FMC (NYSE:FMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $137.23

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $137.23 and last traded at $136.40, with a volume of 1026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day moving average of $109.17.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in FMC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of FMC by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

