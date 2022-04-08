FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 160.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVFA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,921,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 1,766,923 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,874,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,598 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $7,472,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $3,182,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $2,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVFA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,876. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

