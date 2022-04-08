FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

VAXX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxxinity Company Profile

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

