FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in DBV Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $547,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBVT. UBS Group lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

DBVT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,576. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

