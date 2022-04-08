FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 4,606 Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Separately, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

Get Integral Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

NASDAQ INTEU traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.03. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,401. Integral Acquisition Corp 1 has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.