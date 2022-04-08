Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.95. 40,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,055,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.75. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $238.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

