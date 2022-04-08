Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 51,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 477,939 shares.The stock last traded at $79.63 and had previously closed at $82.32.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FMX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 20.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.