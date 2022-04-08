Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.97

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $792.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $407.60 million for the quarter. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 260.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Forestar Group by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

