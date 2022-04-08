Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

