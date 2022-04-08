Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $240.97

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.97 ($3.16) and traded as low as GBX 231 ($3.03). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 232 ($3.04), with a volume of 326,239 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on FORT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.50 ($4.19).

Get Forterra alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 240.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 258.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of £525.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

About Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.