Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fortinet by 97.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 225.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1,657.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after buying an additional 254,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,272,913,000 after buying an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.30.

FTNT opened at $338.12 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.78 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.45 and a 200-day moving average of $319.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

