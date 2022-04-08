Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

FTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

FTS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 414,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 103,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,165,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,623,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

