Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Fortive stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14. Fortive has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,602,000 after acquiring an additional 124,246 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 620,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 41,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 33,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on FTV shares. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

