FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Down 4.4% This Week

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $10.29 million and approximately $537,478.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

