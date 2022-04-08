Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.73.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,689,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after buying an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

