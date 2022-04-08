Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Frax coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $2.70 billion and $53.51 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.86 or 0.07471554 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,658.09 or 1.00002271 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,692,095,598 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

