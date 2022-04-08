Frederic B. Luddy Sells 6,600 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $529.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $564.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 464.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,096,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.52.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.