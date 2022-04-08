Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives $16.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.0632 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

