Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,080,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 189,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($72.53) to €61.00 ($67.03) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($67.03) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

