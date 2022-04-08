Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,270.52

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,270.52 ($16.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,354 ($17.76). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 1,334 ($17.50), with a volume of 94,318 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDEV. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,635 ($34.56) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,918 ($38.27).

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,270.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,774.70. The company has a market cap of £532.12 million and a P/E ratio of 37.68.

In other news, insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.39), for a total value of £32,037.50 ($42,016.39).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

