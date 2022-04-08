FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 26th

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

FSBW stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $247.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FSBW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

