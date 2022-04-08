FUJIFILM Holdings Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FUJIFILM in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $59.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $91.87.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 8.54%.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

