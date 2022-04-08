FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Issued By Truist Financial

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Affimed in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial analyst S. Devarakonda now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.96) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.90). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Shares of AFMD opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.20. Affimed has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

