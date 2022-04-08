FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Shell in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $7.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shell’s FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.73) to GBX 2,551 ($33.46) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,156.43.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. Shell has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $90.22 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,746,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,858,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $5,944,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $3,789,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $1,721,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Shell’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

