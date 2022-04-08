FY2022 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Cut by Analyst

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for CarMax in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $7.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.50. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.27.

NYSE KMX opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.97. CarMax has a 12-month low of $94.35 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CarMax by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after purchasing an additional 314,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

