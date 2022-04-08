FY2022 EPS Estimates for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE MYTE opened at $11.87 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the third quarter valued at $282,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

