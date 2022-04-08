FY2022 EPS Estimates for Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Subaru in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Subaru had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion.

FUJHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of FUJHY opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. Subaru has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $10.50.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

