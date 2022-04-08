FY2022 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.23.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$14.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.20. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.79 and a 52 week high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

