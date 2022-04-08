FY2023 EPS Estimates for KULR Technology Group, Inc. Lowered by Taglich Brothers (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

KULR opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. KULR Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.17.

In related news, COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 90,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $202,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 64.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.