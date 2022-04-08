FY2024 EPS Estimates for Repsol, S.A. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Repsol in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.52.

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

