FY2025 Earnings Estimate for argenx SE Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of argenx in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn $3.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.91.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARGX. Raymond James increased their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.33.

ARGX opened at $328.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.08. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $248.21 and a fifty-two week high of $356.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.39 and a 200-day moving average of $299.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

