Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Galiano Gold from $0.90 to $0.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.13.

NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $121.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,565,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 1,158,834 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Galiano Gold in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,844,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 171,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

