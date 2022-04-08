Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.81. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

