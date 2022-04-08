GamyFi Platform (GFX) Price Down 30.7% This Week

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $197,938.69 and $6,935.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.97 or 0.07416805 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,461.33 or 1.00107937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00051620 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

