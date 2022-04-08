Garlicoin Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (GRLC)

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Garlicoin has a market cap of $3.41 million and $5,035.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Garlicoin Profile
Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,171,906 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Garlicoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
