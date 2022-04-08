Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.70. 3,627,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.24 and its 200-day moving average is $206.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $171.26 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

