Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.3% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in PayPal by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.78.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.04. 12,463,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,783,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

