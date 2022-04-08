Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Raised to GBX 210 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 177 ($2.32) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Shares of GENL stock opened at GBX 191.80 ($2.52) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 143.65. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 113.85 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 197.80 ($2.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £533.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -0.19%.

Genel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.