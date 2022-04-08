General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,426. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $70.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

